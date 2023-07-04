Hyderabad: Speeding Car Rams into Morning Walkers, Kills Mother, Daughter

A shocking car accident news is coming out. Come let’s take a look at this accident details. This news is coming from Hyderabad. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. A horrific car accident unfolded in Shivaru Bandlaguda, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Tragically, a mother and her daughter lost their lives in the accident, while two other women sustained injuries. The injured women were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Speeding Car Rams into Morning Walkers

The deceased victims have been identified as Anuradha 38 and Mamta 26. Locals residing in the area allege that the accident occurred as a result of overspeeding by the car involved.

The police have not yet obtained any leads regarding this case.