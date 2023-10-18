Hyderabad Student Dies in Car Crash in the US, Embassy Help Sought to Bring Back Mortal Remains

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come stating that a student from Hyderabad has lost their life in a car accident in the United States, and efforts are being made to seek assistance from the embassy to repatriate the deceased student’s remains. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. According to reports that have reached us with a delay, a tragic car accident in Cheney, Kansas, USA, claimed the life of 22-year-old Pratiksha Kunwar, a student hailing from Narayanguda, Hyderabad. The incident involved a car driven by another individual, also 22 years old, as per a statement from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjedullah Khan has shared information about the accident and has made a request to the Indian embassy for assistance in repatriating Pratiksha’s body to Hyderabad. He expressed on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Kindly ask the @IndianEmbassyUS and @cgihou to get in touch with the family members and facilitate the transportation of the deceased’s remains back to Hyderabad.”

Hyderabad Student Dies in Car Crash in the US

Pratiksha was a student pursuing a Master's degree in Business Analysis at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. She was traveling with her sister Priya and a young man named Varun, who was driving when the accident occurred on October 15.



Certain days of the week are also riskier on the roads. Specifically, nearly half of all fatal car crashes take place on weekends, encompassing Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Holidays can further elevate the risk of accidents. Independence Day stands out as the deadliest day of the year, with an annual average of 134 collisions. September 3rd closely follows as the second deadliest, with an annual average of 128 fatal crashes. While all car accidents can lead to severe and enduring consequences, fatal crashes are particularly devastating.