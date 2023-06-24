Hyderabad Techie Dies by Suicide on Facebook Live Stream, Blames Hubby

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of a Hyderabad-based woman who died by suicide and she shared this whole incident on Facebook Live. This news is creating a storm on the internet and attracting the interest of many people or netizens. Her death news is making the headlines on the news and she died at the age of 32 years old. She shared the complete incident on her Facebook live stream and now lots of people are showing their curiosity to know more about her death incident. Let’s continue this article with us and know the entire theory about her death and also talk more related to herself.

This incident was so much terrible and lots of people are now hitting search engine platforms to know more about her. It is shared in the police reports that died by suicide in a Facebook Live and she commit suicide due to harassment by her husband. After this incident, the family of the deceased woman accused her husband of mistreating her and having an extra-marital affair. Our sources fetch lots of information about this incident and we will share all the available details related to her death incident.

Hyderabad Techie Dies by Suicide

As per the exclusive sources, the victim was identified as Sana who was a 32 years old woman. It is shared by Sana’s brother that she had married her schoolmate, Hemant who is the accused person in this case. Hemant was employed at the time of his marriage where Sana was working with an airline company in Delhi. Presently, the accused man is working as a disc jockey (DJ) in the Abids commercial center. It is also shared by her brother that the accused is involved in an extra-marital affair with another woman, who is also a DJ.

After this suicide incident, police began an investigation and

After this suicide incident, police began an investigation and the Nacharam Police said that a case has been registered against Hemant and his parents for alleged harassment. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and the investigation is ongoing. The cases of crime with females are increasing day by day and the government needs to take some strict actions to these crimes. Many are sharing their condolence for Sana's death and supporting her family during this difficult time period.