Hyderabad: Techie Dies in Road Accident at Madhapur, CCTV Video Footgae

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a software professional loses life in a road accident at Madhapur, Hyderabad. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news.

The deceased, Peddapogu Nagaraju (26), originally from Ongole district in Andhra Pradesh, was employed at an IT firm in Hyderabad and lived in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur. During the early hours of Sunday, Nagaraju and his friend Ravi were riding a bike. Unfortunately, Ravi, who was operating the KTM bike, collided with a road divider on Madhapur road. Nagaraju suffered severe injuries after falling on the road and was subsequently transferred to the hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away during the course of treatment,” stated M Ranjith Kumar, sub-inspector at Madhapur police station.

Hyderabad: Techie Dies in Road Accident

A case has been registered, and Ravi, who sustained injuries, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. According to the recent report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Telangana witnessed a decrease in accidents from 22,230 in 2018 to 21,619 in 2022. However, there has been a notable rise in fatalities, with 3,010 persons losing their lives in 2022 compared to 2,064 in 2018, indicating a significant 45.8% increase over the five-year period. Despite the reduction in accidents, the state’s fatality rate climbed from 6,603 in 2018 to 7,559 in 2022, marking a sharp 14.47% surge.

Telangana now holds the 10th position for fatality rate in 2022, compared to 8th in 2020 and 9th in 2021. The state’s percentage share of road fatalities has risen from 3.7% to 4.9% nationally, positioning it at the 8th rank in terms of the number of accidents. Even during the COVID-19 lockdown year of 2020, there was no decline in fatalities, with the state recording 6,882 deaths on national highways. The report notes that states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, which had the highest share of accidents and fatalities in 2022, recorded an accident severity rate lower than the all-India average. In the same year, overspeeding emerged as a major contributor to fatalities, causing 71.2% of deaths, followed by driving on the wrong side at 5.4%. The report highlights that 1.9% of fatalities resulted from the use of mobile phones while driving. Two-wheeler riders bore the brunt of road accidents in 2022, accounting for 44.5% of total fatalities, followed by pedestrians with 19.5% of persons killed in road accidents.