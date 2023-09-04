Hyderabad: Youth killed, His Sister Injured as Her Jlted Lover Attacks

The breaking news is coming from the Hyderabad district a jilted lover injured a woman and stabbed her brother to death. Currently, this news is becoming a hot topic in social media headlines and created considerable controversy. The incident took place in Hyderabad. Recently the information has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. There are many questions that have been raised after coming to this news. If you are interested in knowing this news in detail go through the page and read the full article.

Hyderabad: Youth killed His Sister Injured

Further, the woman’s brother was an engineering graduate student. Her dead body was found on Sunday at their residence. This happened due to a romantic involvement with the woman. The woman’s condition is critical. The young man who is from Hyderabad stabbed his lover’s brother to death while also inured the woman after he barged into their residence. The attacker and woman who were injured in the relationship. The accused is pursuing a degree in homeopathy. The accused attacked the Woman’s brother with a knife. More information is mentioned below.

Further, the woman is admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Now, the attacker is in police custody and facing several criminal charges. The woman was avoiding the attacker for a long time. They get into a heated argument. The attacker brought a knife from the kitchen and attacked the woman. The woman's brother who was in the other room when she was screaming came to her rescue. The attacker stabbed to death the woman's brother who died on the spot. The attacker was caught by the police and faced several criminal charges.