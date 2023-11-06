I-10 Shutdown Accident: Single-Car Crash Causes Temporary CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a solitary vehicle collision led to a brief shutdown of I-10. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash led to the temporary closure of the westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County, Florida, for over an hour. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a man was driving a pickup truck while towing a trailer, located near mile marker 83. The driver informed authorities that he heard a sudden noise and felt vibrations.

Subsequently, the truck swerved to the left, colliding with the center guardrail. Following this, the truck swerved to the right, causing the travel trailer to jackknife and overturn onto its side. As a result, both the truck and the trailer came to a halt, obstructing both lanes of westbound I-10, including the shoulder. I-10 was temporarily shut down from the 85th mile marker for approximately 90 minutes. Traffic was rerouted to U.S. Highway 90 to bypass the crash scene. Remarkably, the truck driver emerged from the accident without any injuries, as stated by troopers.

I-10 Shutdown Accident

In the United States in 2021, there were 39,508 motor vehicle crashes that tragically led to 42,939 fatalities. This translated to a rate of 12.9 deaths per 100,000 individuals and 1.37 deaths for every 100 million miles driven. The fatality rate per 100,000 people varied from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi. Likewise, the death rate for every 100 million miles traveled ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina. The types of motor vehicle crash fatalities exhibited variations among states.

For instance, Wyoming had the highest proportion of fatalities involving SUV and pickup occupants, accounting for 47 percent of deaths, while the percentage of deaths involving car occupants was relatively low at 18 percent. On the other hand, Rhode Island reported the highest percentage of deaths involving car occupants, constituting 49 percent, with a relatively low percentage of deaths involving SUV and pickup occupants at 14 percent.

Hawaii, in contrast, had relatively low proportions of fatalities for both cars (14 percent) and SUVs and pickups (18 percent), but a relatively high percentage of pedestrian deaths at 27 percent and motorcyclist deaths at 35 percent. The District of Columbia held the distinction of having the highest percentage of crash deaths involving bicyclists at 7 percent and the highest percentage involving pedestrians at 44 percent.