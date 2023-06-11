I-15 Pedestrian Accident: Chris Moran Died in Las Vegas Freeway CCTV Footage

Recently the shocking incident has come on the internet that Christopher Hugh Moran has passed away. He was a Wakefield resident who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at 32 on Friday morning. Since the news came on the internet it circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for Christopher Hugh Moran’s name on the internet as they want to know about him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Christopher Hugh Moran was a 32 years old man who was from Wakefield. He was a very amazing person who was also known for his kind nature. He was a beloved son, brother, friend, and person. He loved to spend his free time with his family. He was a beloved person in the family who always helped other people. Currently, there is not much information about him and his family. Here we are trying to get information about him if we will get the information we inform you soon. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

I-15 Pedestrian Accident

Chris Moran is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on Friday morning, 9 June 2023 when he was 32 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis report, Chris Moran was involved in a pedestrian accident and this fatal accident took place on the I-15 in Las Vegas. For more details about the news you are on the right page so please read till the end.

As far as we know, currently, police have been looking into the incident after a 32-year-old man was killed in a tragic accident on Friday. Police said a man died after he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross northbound I-15. The Nevada State Police reported that the incident took place on southbound I-15, south of Flamingo, at around 5 am. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.