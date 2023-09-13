I-35W in Fort Worth Crash: Four Dead, Two Injured in Chain-Reaction Accident

A series of crashes on I-35 road in Fort Worth has led to four fatalities and left two individuals injured. Good Day Readers. A chain collision on I-35 road in Fort Worth has resulted in four fatalities and left two individuals sustaining critical injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Fort Worth Police reported that a section of the highway was temporarily closed on Tuesday for approximately 40 minutes as investigators carried on with their examination.

The Fort Worth Police are actively investigating a fatal collision involving five cars that occurred on Interstate 25 on Monday night. According to investigators, at approximately 9:09 p.m., two vehicles that had been in a minor accident pulled over to the left shoulder. It’s believed that the two drivers exited their vehicles to exchange information. Officer Daniel Segura, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department, stated that a truck driver also stopped on the shoulder to offer assistance. Tragically, at this point, a large commercial truck in the left lane collided with the stationary cars, followed by another 18-wheeler crashing into the vehicles.

I-35W in Fort Worth Crash

The accident claimed the lives of three individuals at the scene, identified as Susana Longoria (31 years old), Kiara Barker (23 years old), and Chase Mapes. A fourth person, Jasmine Jones (21 years old), succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Segura mentioned that two additional individuals are hospitalized, with no updates on their conditions. While the investigation into the exact circumstances of the tragic crash continues, the police urge drivers to remember the importance of moving their vehicles off the highway safely following a minor collision.



Segura advised, “If you can safely exit the freeway or move onto the side road, service road, find a gas station, or a parking lot to exchange information with the other driver, that’s likely the safest course of action.” Segura emphasized the importance of assisting during accidents on the freeway while being cautious about the potential risks.

He recommended that if individuals wish to help, they should consider not stopping their vehicles or putting themselves in high-traffic areas. Instead, he suggested that those offering assistance should call 911 and remain extremely vigilant regarding their surroundings. Fort Worth Police have officially verified that a fourth individual has lost their life as a result of a multi-car collision that occurred on Interstate 35 on Monday night. Additional details on the investigation can be found in the report by NBC 5’s Sophia Beauseil.



