I-691 Crash: Middlefield Man Killed During Road-Rage Shooting, CCTV Video

Recent news has revealed that a man named Scott Kracke faced a crossfire attack. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Scott Kracke died in a firing incident.

As we told you in the above paragraph, Scott Kracke had to face the bullet. According to the information, it has been learned that Scott Kracke died in the firing accident on Sunday night. As soon as the police got information about this matter, they reached the spot and started their investigation on this matter. The police have shared some heartbreaking statements with the public during the investigation itself. Police said that this incident happened on Interstate 691 in Meriden on Sunday night and the police have described this case as short during a road-rage encounter.

Middlefield Man Killed During Road-Rage Shooting

The victim died on the spot after being shot. However, the death of 49-year-old Scott Kracke has had a deep impact on his family. In addition to his family, Scott Kracke’s death has devastated the Middlefield community. While continuing their investigation on this matter, the police considered it necessary to find out who was the person who attacked the victim and why this incident was carried out.

After the firing incident, on the death of Scott Kracke, people demanded that he should get justice and the culprit of his death should be given the harshest punishment. As far as the last rites of the victim are concerned, no clear information has been shared by the family yet.