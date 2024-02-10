I-84 East Reopens After Car Crash in Newtown, CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we will talk about the recent multi-vehicle crash leading to the closure of Interstate 84 East but now, it reopens and this news spread like wildfire over the internet sites. Yes, you heard right Interstate 84 East reopened in Newtown after this crash and this news attracted the attention of people, especially those who are using the route. After the reopens of Interstate 84, several questions have been raised related to this multi-vehicle crash and it became a topic of discussion. Our sources have deeply searched and fetched all the available details related to this accident. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this crash incident and we will try to share every single piece of information, so read it completely.

First of all, the details about this crash incident are limited and not revealed completely. Recently, a tragic multi-vehicle crash took place and this incident led to the closure of Interstate 84 East and now, I-84 East has reopened in Newtown. It was a multi-vehicle crash that happened recently on I-84 East but the excat circumstances surrounding this incident are not disclosed openly. After this incident, the highway was closed between exits 9 and 10 but has since reopened. This incident caused heavy traffic on the I-84 East and reportedly, the traffic is still backed up for a few miles. It caused a long traffic on the crash scene and delays for traffic on Interstate 84 Friday evening. Several details remain to share, so continue your reading by scrolling down this page.

I-84 East Reopens After Car Crash in Newtown

Some unverified sources claim that it was a multi-vehicle crash incident that happened on Friday evening (at about 07:30 pm) 9 February 2024 but it is not officially confirmed. After this incident, one lane of the I-84 East was closed and one remains open. The congestion was first reported by the DOT at 7:30 pm and a state police spokesperson said there appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Yes, no information emerged about any causalities and anyone died in this accident. The police stated that some had sustained minor injuries and a guardrail had been damaged but no one lost their life in this accident. The traffic is still backed up for a few miles and it causes traffic delays. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

At present, the excat details surrounding this multi-vehicle crash incident are not openly revealed. The officials are on the way to understanding all the details about exactly what happened on I-84 East. The details are limited and not openly shared. The topic of this crash gaining attention because Interstate 84 East has reopened after this incident. Many people were stuck on the I-84 East and it caused heavy traffic. It happened at about 7:30 pm but the details are not officially shared. Some videos have also been shared that show people are stuck on I-84 East but it is now reopened. The authorities continue to understand all the excat details and we will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.