Iberia Parish Crash: Driver Dies in Three-vehicle Accident CCTV Video Footage

According to State Police’s initial investigation, Roy was traveling westbound on US 90 in a 2020 BMW when traffic ahead of him had been stopped due to an earlier crash. Roy stopped, and as he did so, the rear of his BMW was hit by a 2018 Chevy Silverado, driven by Benjamin Trosclair, causing it to rear-wheel and push Roy forward. Roy was killed in the crash. The crash occurred at 8:30 in the evening on US Highway 90 westbound at Estis Road in Breaux Bridge, La. According to State Police’s Troop I, Troopers were responding to a call for a three-car accident on US Highway 90 near Estis Road. Cotura P. Roy, 52, was a passenger in the BMW and was pronounced dead at the scene. Iberia Parish Crash

Although Roy was restrained at the time of the accident, she sustained fatal injuries resulting in her death at the scene of the accident. All other drivers involved in the incident were restrained and sustained non-fatal injuries. The Iberia Parish coroner’s office pronounced Roy’s death at the scene. Although impairment is not a contributing factor in the accident, a toxicological sample was obtained for analysis by the coroner’s office. The two drivers involved in the accident submitted breath samples that did not indicate any presence of alcohol, and neither of them exhibited any signs of impairment.