IBKS vs FEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Football Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce

It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce. Both teams are very powerful and they are ready to show their best moves to the players.

Match Details

Team: Istanbul Basaksehir (IBKS )vs Fenerbahce (FEN)

Date: April 19, 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 23:00

Venue:Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu (İstanbul)

League: Turkish League

Istanbul Basaksehir (IBKS ) Possible Playing 11:S. Gürler, D. Türüç, D. Aleksić, B. Özcan, P. Szysz, P. Keny, Ö. Şahiner, S. Okaka, Léo Duarte, V. Babacan, Lucas Lima

Fenerbahce (FEN) Possible Playing 11: E. Valencia, M. Batshuayi, İ. Kahveci, J. King, D. Rossi, Miguel Crespo, A. Szalai, Gustavo Henrique, M. Zajc, E. Mor, A. Bayındır

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce on 19 April 2023 at 23:00 at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu (İstanbul). If we talk about the match result then the IBKS team won 2 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, the FEN team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match. The FEN team has more chances to win the match against IBKS. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.