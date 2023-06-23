Ibrahim Abdul Matin Death Reason? Green Deen Author Passed Away at age 46, Obituary

It saddened to share that a well-known personality Ibrahim Abdul-Matin is no more. As per reports, he died. He was only 46 years old at the time of his. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Currently, this news is on every social media headline. This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news for his loved ones. His fans are getting shocked after hearing his death news. People want to know about his cause of death. How he died. Was he suffering from any serious illness? There are many questions that are raised after his death. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Ibrahim Abdul Matin died at the age of 46. Before talking about his death news first look at his profile who was he, He was a well-known author. Ibrahim Abdul-Matin is a bright, playful spirit who authentically reflects and acts on bold questions. His artful blending of idealism and spiritual commitment with pragmatic application has led him into government, public administration, parenthood, and media.

Further, his unique voice has helped elevate the environmental vision of Islam, the spiritual opportunity of parenting, the cultural and political side of sports, and the possibility when people of all faiths work together to solve our shared problems. He was the author of Green Deen. What Islam Teaches About Protecting the Planet and is the co-founder of Green Squash Consulting a management consulting firm based in New York that works with people, organizations, companies, coalitions and governments committed to equity and justice and specializes in dynamic strategic and focused stakeholder management and partnership development. People are massively searching for the cause of death.

His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. His wife's name is Fatima. He has three children, Ismael, Yousuf, and Mustafa. The funeral took place at the Islamic Society of Orange County 1 AI-Rahman Plz, Garden Grove, CA 92844 on June 23, 2023.