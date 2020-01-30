ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 Live Streaming SLU19 vs SCOU19, Plate Semi-Final 1 Telecast TV Channels :- The on-going 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup tournament is hitting the headlines due to the amazing performances put up by each and every team. This tournament is an international limited-overs cricket tournament that is presently being held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 Live Streaming

This competition is basically the thirteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, as well as the second to be held in South Africa. There are total of sixteen teams who are participating in the tournament and are further divided into four groups of four.

In addition to that the top two teams from every group is going to advance to the Super League, with the bottom two teams in each group moving ahead to the Plate League. This year, India are the defending champions.

With the help of this article we are going to cover the TV Channels and Live Streaming for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, so without wasting any time, let’s get started….

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Streaming

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 TV Channel

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Tournament Details

When to watch ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020?

The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 is an on-going tournament which started its first match on 17 January 2020 and the tournament is going to conclude on 9 February 2020. All the matches are being played at several venues of South Africa.

When to watch ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Final Match?

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Final Match is on 3rd February 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Timings for the same would be 1:30 PM IST, 08:00 AM GMT, 10:00 AM Local.

Where to watch ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 All Matches?

There are few apps as well as websites along with the TV Channels which are going to cover all the matches of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, including its Semi-Final and Final Matches and will broadcast the tournament live online. In order to find out where you can watch the tournament, stay tuned with us and read the further article.

Here is the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 TV Channel guide, as per to different locations all around the world:

India Star Sports UK Sky Sports South Africa SuperSport New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Australia Fox Sports Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Sri Lanka SLRC (Channel Eye) South East Asia Fox Network Group USA Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Sling TV MENA OSN Sports Cricket HD Canada ATN HD Cricket Plus, CBS Caribbean ESPN Caribbean, ESPN 2 Caribbean Brunei, Hong Kong Star Cricket Malaysia, Singapore Star Cricket

TV Channels & Live Streaming

These below listed TV channels are going to broadcast the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 all matches:

Star Sports Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Hindi HD

SuperSport Channels: SuperSport 5, SuperSport 5 Africa, SuperSport 5 Nigeria, SuperSport 6, SuperSport 6 Africa

Sky Sport NZ: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 506

As far as Live streaming of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 is concerned, the viewers can enjoy the complete tournament by live streaming on Hotstar, Willow TV, SuperSport, Now TV, Sky Go, Foxtel Sports, OSN Play and Wavo.