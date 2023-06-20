ICE vs POR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Iceland vs Portugal Euro Qualifiers League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Euro Qualifiers League. This match is fixed to be played between Iceland (ICE) and Portugal (POR). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 am on Wednesday 21 June 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at Laugardalsvollur Football Stadium. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and won the heart of the audience at the stadium and fans. If we talk about the last three matches of both teams. Iceland faced two wins and one loss in the last three matches of this tournament. On the other side, Portugal received a good response by winning all three previous matches of this tournament. This upcoming match is the third head-to-head match of this tournament and it seems like a banging match, so watch and enjoy this football match.

ICE vs POR (Iceland vs Portugal) Match Details

Match: Iceland vs Portugal (ICE vs POR)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Wednesday, 21st June 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Laugardalsvollur

ICE vs POR (Iceland vs Portugal) Starting IXs

Iceland (ICE) Possible Starting 11 1. Runar Alex Runarsson, 2. Aron Gunnarsson, 3. Hordur Magnusson, 4. Victor Palsson, 5. Alfons Sampsted, 6. Jon Thorsteinsson, 7. Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, 8. Mikael Egill Ellertsson, 9. Isak Johannesson, 10. Alfred Finnbogason, 11. Albert Gudmundsson

Portugal (POR) Possible Starting 11 1. Diogo Meireles Costa, 2. Raphael Guerreiro, 3. Joao Cancelo, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Antonio Silva, 6. Danilo Pereira, 7. Bernardo Silva, 8. Bruno Fernandes, 9. Joao Palhinha, 10. Cristiano Ronaldo, 11. Joao Felix

As per the exclusive reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and some verified sites. Fans are excited to explore or enjoy this upcoming football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.