ICSI CS Foundation 2019 Exam Result Declared Check at icsi.edu Roll No Wise :- ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has now finally highly anticipated announcement of the CS Foundation programme exam today on January 25.

ICSI CS Foundation 2019 Exam Result

Candidates who participated in the examination were eagerly waiting for their result to get declared and now the result has officially announced. Now the wait is over and candidates can check as well as download their result from the official site, the link for which is icsi.edu.

The examination was earlier conducted at the end of last year that is on December 28 and December 29, 2019, at several examination centres across the country.

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Steps to Check and Download

If you have also participated in the examination and wanted to check and download your result, then follow these simple steps which are as follows:

At first, you have to go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the homepage of the portal, click on the ‘students’ tab on the top bar

Now, you have to select ‘Examination’ from the drop-down list

The link for downloading CS Foundation Result will be then displayed on the screen

After that click on the link to go to the login page

When you will be directed to the login page, you will be asked to fill in your login credentials and then click on submit

Your result is going to be displayed on the screen

Now Download and take its print out for any further use

Here’s the New Changes introduced by ICSI

From this year onwards after CS exam registration, ICSI would let the students to edit their application forms

Candidates are now be allowed to edit their name, photograph, as well as signature if any of these have been uploaded incorrectly in the application form

For editing the name in application form, candidates have to pay Rs 200 for each change. Similarly for the changes in photograph or else in signature, candidates would be charged Rs 100 for each change

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is basically an Indian statutory professional body headquartered in New Delhi. It is established with the main aim of promoting, regulating as well as developing the profession of company secretaries in India. It has four regional offices that are located at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai, along with 69 chapters around the country.