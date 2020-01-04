IIM CAT 2019 Result Declared @ iimcat.ac.in Here’s How To Download Score Card :- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) after a huge anticipation has finally announced the result of the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2019 on the official website, the link for which is iimcat.ac.in. Earlier, the CAT result 2019 was scheduled to be out at 5 pm on January 4, 2020, but in the meantime, it is available on the official website.

IIM CAT 2019 Result Declared

All the candidates who participated in the examination and were eagerly waiting for the result to get released, can now check and download the same from the IIM official site.

According to the information, each IIM is going to send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The IIM CAT 2019 was earlier conducted on November 24, 2019. The CAT 2019 exam was held in two shifts that is in morning and afternoon shifts in around 374 centres all across 156 cities.

IIM CAT 2019 Result How To Download

The examination was held for 180 minutes and the candidates were allocated sixty minutes for answering all the questions in each section as well as it was limited to switch from one section to another. The questions were in total of three sections:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability.

IIM CAT 2019 Results: Here’s How To Check And Download Result

In order to check and download the IIM CAT, you have to just simply follow the steps that are listed below:

Step 1: At first, you have to the official website of IIM CAT 2019 at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: After that look for the link which says ‘Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) Result Declaration’

Step 3: Now you have to enter your user id and password in the space provided

Step 4: After that click on submit to complete the ptocess

Step 5: IIM CAT Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: At last, you can check or Download the IIM CAT 2019 results and also take print out of the same for future use.