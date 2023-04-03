IIT Madras PhD Scholar Allegedly Dies By Suicide at the age of 32, Another Case This Year

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that A 32-year-old PhD student has passed away recently. He was a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 32. Since student passing news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. His unexpected death left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Based on the report, 32 years old man was identified as Sachin who was a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He was pursuing his PhD at IIT. He was a native of West Bengal. He was a very talented and amazing student who was very loyal. Since his passing news has come on the internet his close ones are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death.

IIT Madras PhD Scholar Allegedly Dies By Suicide

According to the police, The student is no more among his close ones. He died by suicide in his room and the third suicide case at the institute this year. Police say that hours before he was discovered hanging in his room in Velachery outside the campus, the student had uploaded a Whatsapp status saying “Sorry, I am not good enough”. Seeing the status, his buddies arrived at his home and they found Sachin hanging in his room. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

After that, his friends called the ambulance but he was pronounced dead on examination. It is very painful news for the family, friends and those who knew him as no one thought that he will leave the world like this. The whole institute expressed its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of Sachin. Since the news went out many people also expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.