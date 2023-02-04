Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa Death Reason? Gospel Artist Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa Takes a Final Bow

The world of music is mourning the passing of beloved Kenyan Gospel musician Ilagosa wa Ilagosa has sadly passed away. Yes, a Kenyan musician has gone from this world leaving his family and entire gospel community shattered. According to the sources, the news of his death was announced by Gospel World via a Facebook post. His sudden passing has left everyone in deep shock and fans and friends are paying tribute to him in this hard time. As per the reports, the gospel singer was confirmed dead on February 3, 2023. Keep reading to get more details here.

Since the news of Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa’s passing was confirmed on Facebook and other social media handles, his loved ones and fans are paying tribute to him and offered deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. Anita Ochieng wrote,” All day as people all over send condolences. I was just listening to his music on YouTube and asking myself why why. Powerful and anointing voice. The cry we shall cry when the Saints are gone”. While other more popular personalities of Kenya also confirmed the passing of the singer.

What Was Ilagosa wa Ilagosa Cause Of Death?

Unfortunately, the popular rising singer and musician, Ilagosa wa Ilagosa has gone from this world leaving his family devastated. Along with this, many fans are searching to know the cause of his death. As per the reports, Ilagosa wa Ilagosa has been sick since December 2022 due to unknown reasons, he might have failed to receive proper medication due to financial constraints.

Ilagosa wa Ilagosa who has been living in Donholm, called his music friend whom he instructed to take him to his brother’s place in Kibera which the musician did. The reason for him wanting to be taken to Kibera is because he was very lonely in Donny and he was not receiving proper attention.

The gospel singer was known for some of the hit singles like Ndakuyasta, Kama Sio Wewe and Unaniwazia Mema. Along with this, “Sala Zangu” was one of the best single hits, which completely changed the landscape of gospel music. He also recorded “Jesus my sweet darling”, “Sala Zangu”, “Amba”, “Camera ya Yesu” and ” Sema Name”. Well, some of the sources says that the singer died from food poisoning but there is no clarification yet. Stay tuned with us to know more details.