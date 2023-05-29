Ilya Kabakov Death Cause? Russian-American Conceptual Artist Passed Away At 89

Recently the news has come on the internet that Ilya Kabakov has passed away. He was a very renowned Conceptual artist who is no more between us and he breathed last on Saturday at the age of 89. He was a very talented and amazing person. Recently his passing news has come on the internet circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one had imagined that their favorite person will leave the world. Now many people are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Russian-American Conceptual Artist Passed Away At 89

Ilya Kabakov was a Russian American artist. His full name was Ilya Losifovich Kabakov who born on 30 September 1933 in Dnipro Ukraine. He served for 30 years in Moscow, from the 1950s until the late 1980s. After that lived and worked on Long Island, United States. He lived in the US since 1989 and he was the writer of a series named Ten Characters, Incident at the Museum installations, Red Pavilion, and others. His painting Deluxe Room and The Beetle were sold for $4.1 mln and $5.8 mln.

Ilya Kabakov Death Cause?

Russian American artist Ilya Kabakov is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday 27 May 2023 when he was 89 years old. His sudden death news has been confirmed by the Ilya and Emilia Kabakovy Foundation. Since his demise news has come lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death but it is believed that he died due to old age.

Ilya Kabakov was a very wonderful person who achieved huge success and respect in his career and he will be missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him. He completed his education at Art school, V.I Surikov State Art Institute, Moscow. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. They have expressed their deep condolence to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.