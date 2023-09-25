IM vs GRE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Isle Of Man vs Greece European T10 Cricket

Today we are going to talk about the next cricket match of the European T10 Cricket Championship League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Isle Of Man (IM) and Greece (GRE). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and the fans are expressing thier excitement to watch this upcoming match. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:00 am on Tuesday 26 September 2023 and this match is going to take place at Cartama Oval Cartama, Cartama, Spain. Many are waiting to watch and enjoy this upcoming match. Let’s continue this article to know every single piece of detail about this football match.

Both teams played well in their previous match and won the hearts of their fans and people at the stadium. The report of this league’s points table is not mentioned and it is said that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of this tournament. Both teams have strong and active players in thier teams who will give thier best to get victory in this upcoming cricket match. Fans are supporting thier favorite players and it is expecting that this match will be fully enjoyed by the viewers.

IM vs GRE (Isle Of Man vs Greece) Match Details

Match: Isle Of Man vs Greece (IM vs GRE)

Tournament: European T10 Cricket Championship

Date: Tuesday, 26th September 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Cartama Oval Cartama, Cartama, Spain

IM vs GRE (Isle Of Man vs Greece) Playing 11

Isle Of Man (IM) Possible Playing 11 1.Carl Hartman(WK), 2. Christian Webster, 3. George Burrows, 4. Ollie Webster, 5. Nathan Knights, 6. Chris Langford, 7. Joe Burrows, 8. Jamie Brown, 9. Kieran Cawte, 10. Fraser Clarke, 11. JJ Griffin