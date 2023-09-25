Sports

IM vs GRE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Isle Of Man vs Greece European T10 Cricket

2 mins ago
Today we are going to talk about the next cricket match of the European T10 Cricket Championship League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Isle Of Man (IM) and Greece (GRE). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and the fans are expressing thier excitement to watch this upcoming match. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:00 am on Tuesday 26 September 2023 and this match is going to take place at Cartama Oval Cartama, Cartama, Spain. Many are waiting to watch and enjoy this upcoming match. Let’s continue this article to know every single piece of detail about this football match.

IM vs GRE Live Score

Both teams played well in their previous match and won the hearts of their fans and people at the stadium. The report of this league’s points table is not mentioned and it is said that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of this tournament. Both teams have strong and active players in thier teams who will give thier best to get victory in this upcoming cricket match. Fans are supporting thier favorite players and it is expecting that this match will be fully enjoyed by the viewers.

IM vs GRE (Isle Of Man vs Greece) Match Details

Match: Isle Of Man vs Greece (IM vs GRE)
Tournament: European T10 Cricket Championship
Date: Tuesday, 26th September 2023
Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Cartama Oval Cartama, Cartama, Spain

IM vs GRE (Isle Of Man vs Greece) Playing 11

Isle Of Man (IM) Possible Playing 11 1.Carl Hartman(WK), 2. Christian Webster, 3. George Burrows, 4. Ollie Webster, 5. Nathan Knights, 6. Chris Langford, 7. Joe Burrows, 8. Jamie Brown, 9. Kieran Cawte, 10. Fraser Clarke, 11. JJ Griffin

Greece (GRE) Possible Playing 11 1.Christos Molinaris(WK), 2. Amarpreet Mehmi, 3. Alexis Souvlakis, 4. Muhammad Gull Nawaz, 5. Georgios Stogiannos, 6. Qasir Amin, 7. Aslam Mohammad(C), 8. Christodoulos Bogdanos, 9. Georgios Galanis, 10. Sinan Khan, 11. Asrar Ahmed

Presently, the exact details about the previous gameplays are not mentioned, so it is hard to determine which team will win in this match. There is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting and the weather is also clear on the match day. The pitch is balanced for both teams and everyone will give thier best shot. There are no injury reports coming out and all players are fine. This match is set to live broadcast on Fancode. All the fans are supporting their favorite team and players and waiting to enjoy this match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports topics.

