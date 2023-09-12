Imani Sharpless: Model, Boyfriend Shot Near Parking Lot of Home Depot Explained

There is a shocking news is coming out related to a tragic shooting incident in which Imani Sharpless and her partner injured seriously. Yes, you heard right she and her boyfriend were shot by a man and this news is creating a buzz on the internet sites. This news is continuously running in the trends of various social media pages and lots of people are asking questions related to this incident. There is an investigation also began after this incident and the authorities have shared some reports. Let’s know what happened to her and also talk about herself in this article, so read completely.

According to the reports and sources, she and her partner were shot at Brooklyn Home Depot over a parking dispute. She is now in critical condition and some rumors claim that she passed away but it is not officially announced. Our sources are on the way to fetch the complete details about her current status. She and her partner were shot following a heated argument over parking at a Brooklyn Home Depot that turned into a serious fight. This incident took place on Saturday 9 September 2023 and left a sad or filled a sorrow moment.

Model, Boyfriend Shot Near Parking

She is a popular singer and model who is getting attention after getting shot. She is currently 26 years old and suffering from a critical condition. Her partner, Cordel McDuffie shared that they were at the Bedford-Stuyvesant Home Depot on the corner of Dekalb and Nostrand Aves. But suddenly, they got into a dispute with an unidentified man over a parking space on Saturday. Her partner is 36 years old and he is helping the authorities to complete this investigation. Her partner shared that this argument turned into a heated exchange of words, both the couple and the suspect appeared to move on and continued their business inside the store.

However, they both get out of the story at about 12:15 p.m. and they pulled next to their white Hyundai Sonata and opened fire before running away from the incident place. Let us know about Imani’s health condition her family members shared that she is in critical condition as doctors are forced to wait to perform surgery. Meanwhile, she is still alive but suffering from a difficult time period. Her family and loved ones are praying for her health but nothing has been confirmed yet. The investigation is ongoing and there is no details have been shared. We will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.