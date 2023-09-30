Imlie Today Episode Written Update 30th September 2023

Hello, friends we are coming back with new fresh episode of Imlie. In this article, we will give you information on Imlie’s 30th September 2023 written update. Currenlty, Imlie television serial is running with a great TRP and increasing the popularity day by day. Today’s topic is “Imlie Faces Agastya’s Questions” The episode starts with Imlie. She is managing the food service at Noyonika’s and Agastya’s engagement party. Imlie prays to god and says today I have prepared the food with great effort. She says to god to not remove her from the chef’s job. Noyonika’s father yells at the staff.

Imlie 30th September 2023

The Johri says the singer who is going to sing has fallen sick. He yells at him and asks to find another singer. Imlie thinks I’m also a singer and says maybe I can sing. She runs toward Mr. Johri. He recognizes Imlie and says that you are a bar singer, she says yes. She says I’m also a chef. He appreciates Imlie. Imlie asks permission to sing in the engagement function. She says I wants this chance because she needs money very much at this time. Johri agrees and says you can sing. Mrs. Johri declines Imlie to sing in the function.

Mrs. Johri says everyone shame on us if they find you are a bar singer. Imlie says that I cover my face so that no one could recognize me. She says I need money too much and please don’t take this opportunity from me. Pallo and Bulubul also arrive at Agastya’s engagement function after changing their look as a staff members. Imlie prays to god and gives me sweet blessings. Agastya’s family arrives at Johri’s house for the function. Imlie gets ready for the function. Imlie covers her face with viel. The staff says that Imlie is not a bride she is a singer.

Imlie goes on stage to sing a song but Mick is not working. Agastya comes and covers Mick. He says I know you very well. He tells her and I know that you are a bar singer. He insultes Imlie. Imlie thinks Agastya is the same person as when she met him the first time. Imlie singing Chalte Chalte.. song. Amrit thinks who is she I want to know. Sonali’s mother is not happy because the bar singer is singing and walks away. Sonali and her mother walk to arrive at their home. Agastya angrily tells Imlie that one who is hungry for money can never become an artist.