In-person Classes Suspended Till Nov 10 For Students Up to Class 9 Online, Amid Air Pollution

There is an announcement has been made that all the classes below 9th have closed in Noida until Friday and this news is gathering huge attention on the internet sites. Schools up to class 9 are closed till Friday in Noida, and online classes will begin amid air pollution. This news is making headlines on the internet and running in the trends of social media pages. It is a decision for the student’s safety and many are hitting the online platforms to know all the details. Let us continue reading this article and we have shared all the details about this topic, so read continuously.

The level of air pollution has also increased and many people are having trouble breathing. The government decided to close all schools amid ‘severe’ levels of air pollution. According to reports, amid ‘severe’ levels of air pollution, the government on Wednesday issued an official order that all schools in Noida for students from pre-school to class 9 will remain closed till Friday due to rising levels of air pollution. This order was passed by the government and the District Magistrate has ordered the officials to conduct classes online till the schools reopen. Swipe this page up and continue your reading.

In-person Classes Suspended Till Nov 10 For Students

The government-issued order stated as well as the notice read, “All schools in district Gautam Buddha Nagar have been directed to follow the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-IV order by closing physical classes from pre-school to class 9 till November 10 and conducting classes in online mode.” The government released the statement after stage four of the Centre’s anti-pollution plan was implemented on 5 November 2023. The government of Delhi also ordered all primary schools in the national capital to be closed till Friday 10 November 2023 in view of the ‘severe’ air quality. Before this order, the Delhi government ordered all government and private primary schools to remain closed till 2 November 2023.

Reportedly, the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was 394, showing a slight improvement compared to the 421 AQI recorded at 4 p.m. on Monday. Poor air quality was also reported in several cities in the nearby states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. AQI was recorded at 338 in Ghaziabad, 364 in Gurugram, 348 in Noida, 439 in Greater Noida, and 382 in Faridabad. Meanwhile, all schools from preschool to class 9 in Noida will remain closed till Friday, November 10, 2023, due to severe levels of air pollution. The District Magistrate has ordered the authorities to conduct classes online till the schools reopen.