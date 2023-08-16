Incident: Building Collapses Near Uttarakhand’s Joshimath CCTV Video Footage

Building collapse near Joshimath, one person tragically lost their life, but five others were fortunately rescued. Good Day Readers, Today 16th August 2023 another disruptive news has come from Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Joshimath. A building has been seen capsized and collapsed which took away life of one person. Kindly follow the article below to find out series of incidence which led to this disaster. Found within Uttarakhand’s Chamoli District, Joshimath, renowned as Jyotirmath, serves as a municipal board and town. Rich in spirituality, this hallowed town beckons visitors with its array of temples, including Narsimha and Gauri Shankar.

Adding to its mystique is the revered Kalpvriksha, an ancient tree with a heritage spanning over 1200 years. Beyond its religious significance, Joshimath has emerged as a sought-after hub for those passionate about mountain climbing expeditions. But unfortunately due to the havoc going in there this place is being through most rough times. A recent news of collapsing a building again develops fear in people.

Building Collapses Near Uttarakhand’s Joshimath

The building collapse site is located roughly 13 km away from Joshimath. In the aftermath of the incident, around 868 structures have developed cracks, and out of these, 181 have been deemed unsafe. The tragic event unfolded as a building crumbled near Helang, which is in close proximity to Joshimath, within Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. This unfortunate incident occurred late on a Tuesday evening. Regrettably, it resulted in the loss of one life, while five other individuals were fortunate enough to be rescued. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has officially confirmed the recovery of one body from the debris. Additionally, ongoing and dedicated efforts continue in the attempt to rescue another person who remains trapped under the weight of the wreckage.

Based on the information received, a double-story residence was constructed in close proximity to an Alaknanda river crusher unit. The collapse of this building had a tragic impact on its inhabitants, primarily comprising laborers from the crusher unit. Out of the total of seven laborers present within the structure during the incident, three were successfully extricated, while the debris yielded the unfortunate discovery of one fatality. The ongoing search operations are focused on locating the remaining individuals who are currently missing.



In the current month, five households from Joshimath’s Sunil Ward were transferred to relief camps due to worries about the stability of structures in the face of heavy rainfall. During June, local inhabitants met with District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana to explore potential solutions for the town’s vulnerability during the monsoon season. On Independence Day, the residents of Joshimath had plans to restart their protest, seeking rehabilitation, and they rallied under the banner of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti. We all showcase our deep grief and condolence to families who has been affected by this incident.