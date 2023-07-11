IND vs NWL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Argentinian League Independiente vs Newells Old Boys

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. A well-known and favorite Argentinian League is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Independiente vs Newells Old Boys. Both teams are very famous and they have a massive fan following. Now all the players are also very excited about this match is going to be very amazing and interesting. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the IND vs NWL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Argentinian League is coming back with its two powerful teams. Both teams have amazing players and they always give their best to winning the match. If anyone waits to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Argentinian League match between Independiente vs Newells Old Boys will be played at Estadio Libertadores de América. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match details

Team: Independiente (IND) vs Newells Old Boys (NWL)

Date: 12th July 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Libertadores de América

League: Argentinian League

Independiente (IND) Possible Playing 11: 1.Rodrigo Rey, 2. Edgar Elizalde, 3. Luciano Gomez, 4. Cristian Baez, 5. Ayrton Costa, 6. Baltasar Barcia, 7. Ivan Marcone, 8. Sergio Ortiz, 9. Braian Martinez, 10. Kevin Lopez-I, 11. Martin Cauteruccio

Newells Old Boys (NWL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Lucas Hoyos, 2. Victor Gustavo Velazquez, 3. Guillermo Ortiz, 4. Angelo Martino, 5. Jherson Mosquera, 6. Juan Sforza, 7. Ramiro Sordo, 8. Cristian Ferreira, 9. Ivan Gomez, 10. Brian Aguirre, 11. Jorge Recalde

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players and they will give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Independiente vs Newells Old Boys on 12th July 2023 from 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Libertadores de América. Now all the fans want to know which team will win the match. As per the report, Newells Old Boys looks in good form in recent matches, They are the favorites to win the match.