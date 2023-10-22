Headline

IND vs NZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup India vs Newzealand Scorecard World Cup 2023

33 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

We are back with great news for cricket lovers the next match of the International Cricket Championship ODI (One Day International) World Cup 2023. This match is set to be played between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ). Both of the teams have a large number of fans around the world who are showing their interest in knowing more about this match. This match will begin play at 02:00 pm on Sunday 22 October at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium located in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India. Lots of questions are arriving in the people’s minds such as points table, both teams, team players, prediction of team winning, reports, and more about this match.

IND vs NZ Live Score

This match will take place at HPCA International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala hill station. The audience and viewers at the stadium will also enjoy it and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day. Both teams played with many teams and faced many challenges. If we talk about the points table then both teams have played a total of four matches in this tournament. Team India and New Zealand, both faced well responses by winning the last four matches. Both teams are going to play thier first head-to-head match of this tournament. Before this match, both had played against each other in 116 ODIs where India had the upper hand with 58 wins while the Kiwis 5o wins. New Zealand has won five and India has only three matches.

IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023

Match: India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ)
Tournament: ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Date: Sunday, 22 October 2023
Time: 02:00 pm IST
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

India vs New Zealand playing players

India Squad for ODI World Cup
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand Squad for World Cup
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.

Fans can enjoy this match live on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app at 2 p.m. Both teams are currently ranked at the top of the points table and it is quite hard to predict which team will face victory in this upcoming match, nothing can be said too early about it. All the players are fine and there is no chance of rain on the match day. The pitch is also good for both, batters and bowlers, they show thier best shots and performances. This match is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this tournament. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender