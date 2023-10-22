IND vs NZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup India vs Newzealand Scorecard World Cup 2023

We are back with great news for cricket lovers the next match of the International Cricket Championship ODI (One Day International) World Cup 2023. This match is set to be played between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ). Both of the teams have a large number of fans around the world who are showing their interest in knowing more about this match. This match will begin play at 02:00 pm on Sunday 22 October at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium located in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India. Lots of questions are arriving in the people’s minds such as points table, both teams, team players, prediction of team winning, reports, and more about this match.

This match will take place at HPCA International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala hill station. The audience and viewers at the stadium will also enjoy it and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day. Both teams played with many teams and faced many challenges. If we talk about the points table then both teams have played a total of four matches in this tournament. Team India and New Zealand, both faced well responses by winning the last four matches. Both teams are going to play thier first head-to-head match of this tournament. Before this match, both had played against each other in 116 ODIs where India had the upper hand with 58 wins while the Kiwis 5o wins. New Zealand has won five and India has only three matches.

IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023

Match: India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ)

Tournament: ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date: Sunday, 22 October 2023

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

India vs New Zealand playing players

India Squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand Squad for World Cup

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.

Fans can enjoy this match live on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app at 2 p.m. Both teams are currently ranked at the top of the points table and it is quite hard to predict which team will face victory in this upcoming match, nothing can be said too early about it. All the players are fine and there is no chance of rain on the match day. The pitch is also good for both, batters and bowlers, they show thier best shots and performances. This match is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this tournament. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.