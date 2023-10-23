IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami Becomes 1st Indian Bowler to Claim Multiple 5-Wicket Hauls in ODI World Cups

Good Day Readers, Today a great news has come stating that In the India vs New Zealand match, Mohammed Shami achieved the distinction of being the first Indian bowler to secure more than one 5-wicket haul in ODI World Cups. Stay with this article to find out more about this news Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has made history by becoming the inaugural Indian bowler to record multiple five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. Shami’s impressive performance saw him taking five wickets against New Zealand, limiting them to a total of 273 runs during the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. In the ODI World Cup, fast bowler Mohammed Shami etched his name in history as the initial Indian bowler to secure multiple five-wicket hauls. Shami’s exceptional performance included taking five wickets against New Zealand, dismissing them for a total of 273 runs during the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

In India’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, Shami successfully dismissed Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryll Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry. Shami’s remarkable performance saw him claiming five wickets while conceding 54 runs in a span of 10 overs. Shami made a strong impact for India by taking an early wicket in the powerplay, securing their second breakthrough in the match and putting the Kiwis in a difficult position at 19 for 2. After his initial spell, Ravindra and Mitchell then faced India’s bowling attack and established an impressive 159-run partnership during the middle overs.

Mohammed Shami Becomes 1st Indian Bowler

Nonetheless, India’s captain Rohit Sharma reintroduced Shami to the attack, and Shami delivered immediately, dismissing Ravindra in the 34th over, granting India a vital breakthrough. Ravindra left the field after scoring 75 runs from 87 balls, which included six boundaries and a lone six. Shami proceeded to dismiss Santner with a blazing yorker in the 48th over, marking his third wicket of the day. This wicket, the seventh for New Zealand, proved instrumental in India’s efforts to curtail the Kiwi run rate during the late overs. Right on the following delivery, Shami bowled a splendid swinging delivery that uprooted Matt Henry’s leg stump. With Shami now on the verge of a hattrick, he unleashed a fiery yorker aimed at Lockie Ferguson, who defended it, denying the Indian pacer the feat.

Nevertheless, Shami went on to achieve his five-wicket haul by dismissing the centurion Daryll Mitchell on the penultimate ball of the innings. Mitchell departed after amassing 130 runs from 127 deliveries, making him the first Kiwi batsman to score a century against India in ODI World Cups in nearly half a century. Shami’s exceptional performance not only resulted in New Zealand being bowled out for 273 runs but also reaffirmed the trust placed in him by the team management when they selected him for this pivotal World Cup 2023 showdown in Dharamshala.