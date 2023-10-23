Headline

IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami Becomes 1st Indian Bowler to Claim Multiple 5-Wicket Hauls in ODI World Cups

25 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a great news has come stating that In the India vs New Zealand match, Mohammed Shami achieved the distinction of being the first Indian bowler to secure more than one 5-wicket haul in ODI World Cups. Stay with this article to find out more about this news Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has made history by becoming the inaugural Indian bowler to record multiple five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. Shami’s impressive performance saw him taking five wickets against New Zealand, limiting them to a total of 273 runs during the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. In the ODI World Cup, fast bowler Mohammed Shami etched his name in history as the initial Indian bowler to secure multiple five-wicket hauls. Shami’s exceptional performance included taking five wickets against New Zealand, dismissing them for a total of 273 runs during the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Mohammed Shami Becomes 1st Indian Bowler

In India’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, Shami successfully dismissed Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryll Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry. Shami’s remarkable performance saw him claiming five wickets while conceding 54 runs in a span of 10 overs. Shami made a strong impact for India by taking an early wicket in the powerplay, securing their second breakthrough in the match and putting the Kiwis in a difficult position at 19 for 2. After his initial spell, Ravindra and Mitchell then faced India’s bowling attack and established an impressive 159-run partnership during the middle overs.

Mohammed Shami Becomes 1st Indian Bowler

Nonetheless, India’s captain Rohit Sharma reintroduced Shami to the attack, and Shami delivered immediately, dismissing Ravindra in the 34th over, granting India a vital breakthrough. Ravindra left the field after scoring 75 runs from 87 balls, which included six boundaries and a lone six. Shami proceeded to dismiss Santner with a blazing yorker in the 48th over, marking his third wicket of the day. This wicket, the seventh for New Zealand, proved instrumental in India’s efforts to curtail the Kiwi run rate during the late overs. Right on the following delivery, Shami bowled a splendid swinging delivery that uprooted Matt Henry’s leg stump. With Shami now on the verge of a hattrick, he unleashed a fiery yorker aimed at Lockie Ferguson, who defended it, denying the Indian pacer the feat.

Nevertheless, Shami went on to achieve his five-wicket haul by dismissing the centurion Daryll Mitchell on the penultimate ball of the innings. Mitchell departed after amassing 130 runs from 127 deliveries, making him the first Kiwi batsman to score a century against India in ODI World Cups in nearly half a century. Shami’s exceptional performance not only resulted in New Zealand being bowled out for 273 runs but also reaffirmed the trust placed in him by the team management when they selected him for this pivotal World Cup 2023 showdown in Dharamshala.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

rx uk male enhancement pills
does xanax help with premature ejaculation
pain and inflammation cbd oil
water diet and diet pills
best penis enlargement at the stores
does taking estrogen help you lose weight
tapping to lose weight
wonder cbd for pain relief
zeneth penis enlarger
hemp koala gummies review
where to buy hemp gummies near me
small yellow oval diet pill
does iron help with erectile dysfunction
can hemp cbd help anxiety
best diet pill without exercise
can i lose weight eating only vegetables
cbd oil for sleep india
armadura maximum male enhance
size x male enhancement pills reviews
super cbd gummies 300mg shark tank
best penis enlargement pills free sample
maxoderm male enhancement reviews
how much bike riding to lose weight
slender diet pills reviews
quick flow male enhancement shark tank
ways to lose weight in a month
cancer and blood pressure medication
can cbd stop u from sleeping
gold honey male enhancement
erexo plus male enhancement
mitopilode medication for high blood pressure
can take omeprazole with blood pressure medication
what drug is for high blood pressure
how to make cbd foot pain
cbd gummies for smoking
pure vera cbd gummies
select cbd patches for anxiety
3000 mg hemp gummies
nice guidelines diet pills
what are the benefits of organic full spectrum cbd
symptoms too high dose blood pressure medication
keto ultra diet pills website
testogo male enhancement pills
foods to enhance male performance
best drugs to treat blood pressure
can cbd gummies help with sleep apnea
best male sex enhancement cream
how did ariana biermann lose weight
blood pressure pills and cough
how much weight can you lose by cutting out soda
how to lose weight in your upper arms
completely keto mct oil pills
expensive diet pills that work
voltaren gel and blood pressure medication
herbal pills for high blood pressure
blood pressure medication flushing
out of date viagra pills
fat burning pills target
how do druiett pills help high blood pressure
how many heart points per day to lose weight
can alcoholism cause premature ejaculation
seroquel affect sex drive
viagra online 200mg
does amlodipine affect erectile dysfunction
how to increase my gf sex drive
why is my sex drive higher on my period
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
does zinc increase sex drive
customer reviews vigrx plus
vigrx plus store in delhi
sudden increased sex drive male
gtg male enhancement pills
penis enlargement pilss
weight loss reduce sex drive
best non prescription erectile dysfunction pills
does plant viagra work
sex drive spike during after period
penis enlargement banner
zoloft higher sex drive
bad side effects of vigrx plus
buy penis enlargement pills
rev xp diet pills
easiest way to lose weight with pcos
why did mcgee lose weight on ncis
does premature ejaculation ever go away
men with surgically enlarged penis
black 4k male enhancement reviews
keto primal weight loss pills reviews
do antidepressants cure premature ejaculation
how to lose weight as a type 1 diabetic
keto fast 700 mg pills reviews
foods to lose weight but gain muscle
looking to lose weight and tone up
new diet pill australia channel 7
does liquid collagen help you lose weight
dr gaines male enhancement
zyalix male enhancement reviews and ratings
lifestyle keto pills directions
how to lose weight without binge eating
can i take keto pills with diet pills