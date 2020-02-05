IND vs NZ- Prithvi Shaw returns to Test squad, Mayank Agarwal in for ODIs :- BCCI has announced the Test squad for the New Zealand series. With the injury to Rohit Sharma, Mumbai’s young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has replaced him while Shubman Gill, too, finds a spot in the squad. Ishant Sharma has also been named in the squad although there is uncertainty over his fitness. Navdeep Saini, who has been impressive in limited-overs cricket, has also been rewarded with a place in the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Kuldeep Yadav, who had been part of the squad for the home series against Bangladesh last year, did not find a spot while Rishabh Pant retained his place as the reserve wicket-keeper in the squad.

It was confirmed on Monday that Rohit, who suffered a calf injury, would play no further part in India’s tour of New Zealand. Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal has been named as Rohit’s replacement in India’s ODI squad. India now has three opening options in Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, and Shubman Gill and it will be interesting to see the pair which gets the nod.

Jasprit Bumrah, too, returns to the Test fold after being out of action in the home Test season owing to injury. He will be India’s pace spearhead since there is an injury cloud over Ishant Sharma, who sustained an injury during Delhi’s Ranji Trophy clash against Vidarbha.

The bowling attack will see two spinners in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and five seamers, including Navdeep Saini, who is uncapped in Test cricket but has been impressive in his limited-overs appearances. Both R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will be playing for India A in the second four-day fixture, which begins on February 7.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya remains out of action as he continues his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore after undergoing surgery to remedy an acute lower-back issue.

The first Test is slated to start in Wellington on February 21 and the second in Christchurch on February 29.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).