India: Army Officer Opens Fire Inside J&K Camp, Injures Five Personnel

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward that an Officer to be the rank of Major opened fire on his colleagues. Yes, you heard right he opened fire without provocation and the news of this incident is rapidly circulating on the internet sites. This news attracts the attention of many people and netizens are continuously hitting the search engine platforms to know more about this incident. It is creating a buzz on the internet and many are showing thier curiosity to know more. Let us know every single piece of information about this incident and also talk more in this article, so read it completely.

As per the exclusive sources, an officer opened fire and injured five army personnel including three other officers in a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. The officer was identified as one of the Indian Army and he fired on his colleagues. The incident occurred during a shooting practice session on Thursday 5 October 2023 and he then took shelter in the unit’s armory and threw grenades at his superiors who moved near the building in an attempt to persuade him to surrender. It is being told that this officer is of Major rank and he opened fire on other officers without any provocation. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

Army Officer Opens Fire Inside J&K Camp

The situation lasted for approximately eight hours before the officer was subdued inside the armory but the exact circumstances are not clear. Also added, The Army has evacuated a village near the armory as a precautionary measure. Furthermore, Firing practice had been going on in Rajouri camp for the last few days and the accused officer started firing on his colleagues and subordinates without any provocation. Later, the accused officer was taken to the shelter of the camp’s armory and when the commanding officer, accompanied by his deputy and medical officer, approached the building to persuade him to surrender, hand grenades were thrown at them.

In this incident, three officers were injured seriously when a grenade blasted near them, and one the them was stated to be in "critical" condition. And, the other injured two other soldiers were also injured in the indiscriminate firing by the accused. The Jammu-based Defence PRO Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal shared a statement and said "It is an unfortunate internal incident of the camp.