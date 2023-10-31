Headline

India Becomes 2nd-most Successful Team in ODI World Cup History After Win vs England in World Cup 2023

33 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that India achieved the second-highest number of victories in ODI World Cup history following their recent win against England in the 2023 World Cup. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. India’s recent triumph over defending champions England by a margin of 100 runs at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29, marked their 59th victory in ODI World Cups, solidifying their position as the second-most successful team in the tournament’s history.

India Becomes 2nd-most Successful Team

Following their victory against defending champions England by a margin of 100 runs at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29, India has ascended to the second spot as the most successful team in the history of ODI World Cups with their 59th win in the competition. India’s Men in Blue have moved ahead of New Zealand to claim the second position for the highest number of victories in the history of ODI World Cups. With 73 wins, only Australia, who are five-time champions, have a superior record in ODI World Cup matches.

India Becomes 2nd-most Successful Team in ODI

In the ODI World Cup, Australia and India lead with 73 and 58 wins, respectively. Trailing behind are New Zealand with 58 victories, England with 50, Pakistan with 47, and both South Africa and West Indies with 43 triumphs each. India boasts the second-highest winning percentage in ODI World Cups, emerging victorious in 65.56 percent of their matches in the prestigious tournament. They are positioned ahead of South Africa (61.43 percent) but trail behind the dominant Australians (73 percent).

In the match against England at Ekana Stadium, India managed to score 229 for 9, thanks to an exceptional half-century by skipper Rohit Sharma under challenging batting conditions. Suryakumar Yadav’s contribution of 49 runs played a significant role in steering India to a competitive total. In the second innings, Mohammed Shami made a significant impact by taking four wickets while conceding only 22 runs in seven overs. His performance led to the defending champions being bowled out for 129 runs in 34.5 overs. Following this victory, India has claimed the highest position in the World Cup 2023 points table. They currently possess 12 points and maintain a positive net run-rate of +1.405. In contrast, England continues to languish at the bottom of the table, having accumulated merely two points from their initial six matches and holding a negative net run-rate of -1.652.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best rhino sex pills reviews
cbd oil for anxiety study
how do male enhancement rings work
how to get a golden retriever to lose weight
side effects of oxyelite pro diet pill
30 day protein diet for weight loss
botanical gardens cbd gummies review
pediatric blood pressure medication to address adhd
metropro low blood pressure pills
what do the viagra pills look like
list of common medications for high blood pressure
what to do if you take blood pressure medication twice
are cbd gummies legal in nyc
best cbd oil pure for pain management
lishou diet pills uk
first line medication for elevated blood pressure
lean start keto pill
engage x male enhancement support
vegan cbd for anxiety
wells cbd gummies review
can you get cbd gummies on prescription
blood pressure medications used for anxiety
keto coconut oil gummy bears
v3 diet pill v3 diet pills for sale
whats the best diet pill
v3 plus diet pill reviews
truth cbd gummies for pennis growth
cbd oil infused gummies
how long to cure premature ejaculation
pros and cons of alli diet pill
are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent
flush the fat diet pills reviews
cbd gummies making me tired
which erectile dysfunction drug works best with diabetes
how to reverse high blood pressure without medication
ed pills from gnc
cold flu medication high blood pressure
clinical cbd gummies near me
diet pills konjac root
viagra and creatine supplement
which is better viagra or spray
cbd for generalised anxiety disorder
meal plan to lower cholesterol and lose weight
genius diet pills side effects
what makes it hard to lose weight
what to do before a workout to lose weight
goldreallas male enhancement reviews
cbd oil for tooth extraction pain
cbd gummies greenville sc
silybum for premature ejaculation
do hemp gummies have cbd
penis enlargement cost in india
diet pills effect on cellular respiration
gnc mega male enhancement
cbd serum for pain
does effexor cause low sex drive
stopped birth control no sex drive
what do male enhancement pills look like
penis enlargement banner
premature ejaculation treatment home remedies
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
turmeric for penis enlargement
kingsnake penis enlargement
does covid vaccine enlarge penis
does prozac make your sex drive low
biotech pro male enhancement pills
resent girlfriend sex drive
do men really have strong sex drives
dementia and erectile dysfunction
what to eat or drink for erectile dysfunction
sex drive over 40
vigrx plus vs vigfx
best supplements to boost male libido
mariana cordoba premature ejaculation
does sexual performance anxiety go away
ros cbd oil for pain
high blood pressure drug recall list
medication of high blood pressure
blood pressure medication with water pill
cbd for pain review
diet pills women cartoon
a group high blood pressure medication list
just cbd gummies quantity
vigrx plus discount code
prime nature cbd gummies
best male enhancement product in india
i take 300 a day cbd for anxiety
how quick does cbd calm anxiety
domin xt male enhancement
round pink blood pressure pill
mr peeps male enhancement products
difference between cbd oil and hemp oil for anxiety
most expensive high blood pressure medication
cbd oil for bi polar anxiety depression
cbd and sleep deprivation
How To Use Cbd Oil For Pain And Anxiety
Best Cbd Pet Tincture For Pain Review
Hemp Bombs Cbd Gummies 75 Mg Review
Cbd Oil Benefits For Depression
What Strength Cbd Topical For Pain
Quit Smoking With Cbd Gummies
Can You Take 2 Cbd Gummies At The Same Time
Cbd Gummies 1200
Cbd Products Are Legal
Benefits Of Edible Cbd Oil
Cbd Gummies Vs Delta 8 Gummies
Is Cbd Gummies Dectable
How Much Cbd Oild Should I Be Taking For Anxiety
Stop Smoking Gummies Cbd
Revive 365 Cbd Gummies Cost
Is Cbd Oil Spray Good For Sleeping
Individual Cbd Gummy
Cbd Gummies For Anxiety And Insomnia
Cbd Effect Rem Sleep
Cbd Product For Pain