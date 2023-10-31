India Becomes 2nd-most Successful Team in ODI World Cup History After Win vs England in World Cup 2023

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that India achieved the second-highest number of victories in ODI World Cup history following their recent win against England in the 2023 World Cup. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. India’s recent triumph over defending champions England by a margin of 100 runs at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29, marked their 59th victory in ODI World Cups, solidifying their position as the second-most successful team in the tournament’s history.

India Becomes 2nd-most Successful Team in ODI

In the ODI World Cup, Australia and India lead with 73 and 58 wins, respectively. Trailing behind are New Zealand with 58 victories, England with 50, Pakistan with 47, and both South Africa and West Indies with 43 triumphs each. India boasts the second-highest winning percentage in ODI World Cups, emerging victorious in 65.56 percent of their matches in the prestigious tournament. They are positioned ahead of South Africa (61.43 percent) but trail behind the dominant Australians (73 percent).



In the match against England at Ekana Stadium, India managed to score 229 for 9, thanks to an exceptional half-century by skipper Rohit Sharma under challenging batting conditions. Suryakumar Yadav’s contribution of 49 runs played a significant role in steering India to a competitive total. In the second innings, Mohammed Shami made a significant impact by taking four wickets while conceding only 22 runs in seven overs. His performance led to the defending champions being bowled out for 129 runs in 34.5 overs. Following this victory, India has claimed the highest position in the World Cup 2023 points table. They currently possess 12 points and maintain a positive net run-rate of +1.405. In contrast, England continues to languish at the bottom of the table, having accumulated merely two points from their initial six matches and holding a negative net run-rate of -1.652.