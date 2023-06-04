India Best Dancer 3 Full Episode Updates 4 June 2023: Performance On Deewani Mastani

Hello all the dance show lovers, here we are sharing a written update of India’s Best Dancer 3. This show is one of the most television reality dance shows. This show has a huge fan following as it has been entertaining its fans for a long time. As we all know that today is Sunday and fans must be very curious to know about the Today episode. Fans don’t want to skip any single episode of the show. Here we have more information about the show and we will share it with you in this article.

India Best Dancer 3 Full Episode Updates 4 June 2023

India’s Best Dancer is back with another season. Season 3 also known as India’s Best Dancer: Har Move Se Karenge Prove. This season is judged by Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. If we talk about the previous two seasons of the show then they were very amazing and outstanding. Currently, all the fans are super excited about today’s episode as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. So now fans’ wait is going to be over as only a few hours left for the show. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

The contestants of the show are the best and most talented and they every week ready to give their best and due to their best talent they impress judges. All the makers are set to entertain their fans with another episode. Today’s episode starts with the host Jay Bhanushali. He welcomes the audience and tells them the episode theme is Dance Ka Fest. Sonali, Judges Geeta, and Terence declare Super Dancer’s collaboration with India’s Best Dancer for the trio-style tournament. You are on the right page for more information about the episode, so please read the complete article.

As per the promo video, the contestant Anjali, her choreographer Aryan along with Anshika from Super Dancer come on the stage and give an amazing and outstanding performance on the Deewani Mastani song. They show their amazing moves and impress the judges. As per another promo video, Best Vipul and his choreographer Raktim along with Super Soumit gives a brilliant performance on the Dance Ka Bhoot song, and everyone enjoys their beautiful performance.