India Bridge Collapse: At Least 26 Killed at Construction Site CCTV Video Footage

Recently the news has come on the internet that at least 26 people were killed and more are feared missing after the collapse of the railway bridge. This tragic accident happened on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that it would happen.

As per the report, 26 people lost their lives while scores remain missing after an under-construction railway bridge fell on Wednesday in India’s eastern Mizoram state. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramrthanga published a video of the incident and it went viral on the social media platfroms many people were very saddened and shocked. Currently, the video has been gaining huge attention from the people as they want to know the complete information about the news. It is very shocking news for the families of those who lost their beloved persons. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

India Bridge Collapse

The video showed the moment when a metal frame of the railway bridge tumbled and toppled off towering columns into the ravine below. Based on the local media reports, up to 40 employees were present at the location as part of the bridge. But still, there is no information about the incident as it has been not disclosed yet. The incident’s cause is also not known. Railway police started an investigation of the incident. Three people have so far been recovered. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

That includes a wounded employee who had to be brought down from the top of one of the bridge's 100 m-high pillars. The horrible incident took place over the Kurung River, about 20km from the city of Aizawl, Mizoram's capital. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked and saddened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in the statement "All possible assistance is being given to those affected. The government will pay some 200,000 rupees to the next of kin of those killed.