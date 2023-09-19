India expels Canadian diplomat, Escalating Tensions After Trudeau Accuses India in Sikh’s killing

In today’s article, we are going to tell you that a Canadian citizen was described as a terrorist. Yes, you heard it right. We are talking about Indian terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Today, the name of Hardeep Singh Nijjar is in the headlines on the internet, after which people have started asking many questions like what new decision has been taken by the government regarding Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Who has been held guilty of the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and there are many other questions that people want to know. Keeping such things in mind, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. Stay with us till the end of the article and know this news in depth.

According to reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that the country’s security agencies are continuing their investigation into the connection between the Indian government and the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year. He discussed this in the House of Commons in Ottawa where he said that Canadian security agencies are starting their strict investigation on the relationship between Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and agents of the Government of India, the proof of which you will soon see. All of you must have received the news that on June 18, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, wanted by the Government of India, was shot dead near the Gurudwara in the Surrey area.

India expels Canadian Diplomat

Trudeau has revealed that he had also raised this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit. The Canadian Prime Minister had conveyed his deep concerns to the Indian government’s top intelligence security officials. He also said that he had personally and directly presented it to Prime Minister Modi in no uncertain terms. Trudeau has asked the Indian government to cooperate with Canada to thoroughly investigate the matter. All the committees expressed their concerns regarding these matters.

The Prime Minister of India said that our strong concerns have been conveyed about the continuation of hostile activities. He even says that links to drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a matter of concern for Canada. In an investigation started in 2022, the police had also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh in the ongoing investigation against Nijjar, and now the government has again started its investigation on this case. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.