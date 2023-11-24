India-made Triumph Scrambler 400, Speed 400 Launched in Malaysia Specification and More

The front and rear wheels of the Speed 400 are 17-inch, while the rear wheels are 19-inch. The wheelbase of both bikes is 1,377mm, with the 400X having a wheelbase of 1,418mm. The seat height of the Scrambler is 835mm, while the Speed 400 has a seat height of 790mm. The Scrambler is about 9kg heavier than the Speed 400, weighing 176kg. The rear disc brakes of both bikes are the same, but the Scrambler has a bigger 320mm disc at the front compared to the Speed 400’s 300mm disc. The engine of both bikes is the same, i.e. it is a liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine that produces 40 PS of maximum power, while the Scrambler’s engine produces 39.5 Nm of maximum torque. Other common features of both bikes are round headlamps, rearview mirrors in gold, a fuel tank design, and a semi-digital instrument console.