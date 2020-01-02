At 67,385, India records highest number of babies born globally on New Year’s Day :- According to data released by the UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) on Wednesday, nearly 400,000 babies were born around the world on New Year’s Day with India recording the highest number of births worldwide.

An estimated 392,078 babies were born around the world on New Year’s Day out of this, an estimated 67,385 babies were born in India which accounted for 17 percent of the estimated 3,92,078 babies.

China comes in second with 46,299 births followed by Nigeria (26,039), Pakistan (16,787), Indonesia (13,020) and the United States of America (10,452) among others. Fiji in the Pacific most likely delivered 2020’s first baby, while the US, the last of the New Year’s Day.

“The beginning of a new year and a new decade is an opportunity to reflect on our hopes and aspirations not only for our future but the future of those who will come after us. As the calendar flips each January, we are reminded of all the possibilities and potential of each child embarking on her or his life’s journey — if they are just given that chance.” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

Each January, UNICEF celebrates babies born on New Year’s Day, an auspicious day for childbirth around the world, it said. However, for millions of newborns around the world, the day of their birth is far less auspicious.

In 2018, 2.5 million newborns died in just their first month of life; about a third of them on the first day of life. Among those children, most died from preventable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery, and infections like sepsis. In addition, more than 2.5 million babies are born dead each year.

UNICEF said that over the past three decades, the world has seen remarkable progress in child survival, cutting the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday by more than half.

But there has been slower progress for newborns. Babies dying in the first month accounted for 47 percent of all deaths among children under five in 2018, up from 40 percent in 1990.