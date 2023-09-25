India Shooters Win Team Gold, Bronze For Tomar, Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023: Shooters win first Gold for India with world record in 10m Air Rifle team event. In the ongoing Asian Games 2023, India’s Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new World Record and securing the nation’s inaugural gold medal. In the ongoing Asian Games 2023, India’s Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team accomplished a historic achievement by winning the nation’s inaugural gold medal and simultaneously setting a new world record. This remarkable feat was achieved by the trio comprising Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

During the individual qualification round, the trio collectively scored an impressive 1893.7 points, surpassing the prior world record established by China earlier in the year at the Baku World Championship. South Korea secured the second position with 1890.1 points, while China claimed the third spot with a combined score of 1888.2. In terms of the team’s performance, Rudrankksh, who initially secured the third position in the qualification round, contributed 631.6 points. Aishwary recorded a score of 631.6 points, while Divyansh added 629.6 points to India’s total.

Asian Games 2023

In the team event, India not only secured the gold medal but also achieved success individually, with all three shooters earning spots in the top-8 of the 10m Air Rifle event. However, in accordance with Asian Games regulations, only two participants from each country can progress to the final round. Consequently, Rudrankksh and Aishwarya advanced to the final, while Divyansh narrowly missed the opportunity. In the initial series, the Indian shooters faced a minor setback as Rudrankksh and Divyansh both achieved scores of 104.8, while Aishwary scored 104.1. Nevertheless, they swiftly recovered and consistently elevated their scores in the following series. By the time the sixth series arrived, the team had set a new world record with an outstanding total of 1893.7 points.



This triumph held exceptional importance as it signified India’s inaugural gold medal achievement at the Asian Games 2023. It established a positive momentum for India’s overall performance at the event, with the nation concluding the opening official day with an impressive tally of five medals – comprising three silver medals and two bronze medals. In the field of shooting, the women’s 10m air rifle team, comprised of Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita Jindal, achieved a notable milestone by clinching India’s debut medal at Hangzhou 2023 – a silver.