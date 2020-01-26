India Surpassed US to Become 2nd Largest Smartphone Market in 2019 Counterpoint :- India smartphone market has now surpassed the US for the first time on an annual level, as well as has become the second-largest smartphone market after China in the international level.

India has now reached to 158 million shipments in the calendar year 2019 with seven per cent (YoY) growth, as per to the report from Counterpoint Research released on Friday.

Counterpoint’s ‘Market Monitor’ service stated, in the calendar year 2019, Xiaomi carried on to be on the top with 28 per cent market share, while Samsung on the other hand was the second one with 21 per cent and Vivo at 16 per cent market share.

In the meantime, Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint said, “Although the rate of growth for smartphone market hit single digit for the first time ever on an annual basis, India is underpenetrated relative to many other markets with 4G penetration in terms of subscribers being around 55 percent,”

From the past four years, Xiaomi, Vivo, and OnePlus have also grown 15 times, 24 times and 18 per cent, correspondingly.

Anshika Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint stated, “This year, we have seen all major Chinese players expanding their footprint in offline and online channels to gain market share. For instance, Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus have increased their offline points of sale while brands like Vivo have expanded their online reach with Z and U series,”

He further added, “This highlights that OEMs are mature enough to capture next wave of growth and expand their operations in India,”

Samsung shipments on the other hand remained almost flat (YoY) while it has shown a 5 per cent (YoY) drop in the year 2019.

The report states, “This is for the first time Samsung transitioned to a completely new portfolio targeting different channels (offline with A series and online with M series). However, it needs to double down its efforts to keep the momentum going,”