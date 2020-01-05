India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 1st T20I Match Score TV Channels Ball By Ball Highlights Toss :-You all should know that the first match of India after the world cup is ongoing. So far the reports are coming that India vs Bangladesh whole series is going to be fun. The test series is on-going in between IND vs wi will surely going to make you all feel amazed. The match will be played in Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. If you are looking for India vs West Indies Series Live Updates then you are on a very right page. We are pretty sure that the IND vs WI Live Streaming Updates, Results, and the news is going to make your day for sure. Overall, if you are one of those who are looking for India vs Bangladesh 2019 Live Match Updates, Scores, Results, along with the other important details will be here. World Test Championship Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming

Here, you all can get all the information about India vs Bangladesh series which started on 3rd November , 2019. As you all might know that the match will be broadcasting live on the Sony Liv network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. Also, it is the first match of the series and it is going to be so exciting to see the fight. India vs Indies Live Streaming, Live Score, Cricket Match Score, & Highlights will be here. Ind vs Sl 1st T20I live streaming 2020

IND vs SL Head To Head

You all should know that India vs West Indies have played once in the venue back in 2019 where the South Africa registering a thrilling one-run victory (the other T20I was abandoned due to rain). Overall, it was a thrilling match and you all can check the updates of today’s match down here. World Test Championship Points Table 2019-21

India vs Sri Lanka Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Streaming Commentary

Loading…

Ind vs SL Live Stream 2020: When & Where to Watch the series

If you are looking for the live streaming of the series then you all can check it Sony Liv will provide the live streaming for South Africa vs India 2nd Test. World Test Championship Full Schedule 2019-21

Match Info Match: IND vs SL, 1st T20I, Sri Lanka tour of India, 2020 Date: Sunday, January 05, 2020 Time: 01:30 PM GMT Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin , Nitin Menon Third Umpire: Anil Kumar Chaudhary Match Referee: David Boon

India vs West Indies Live Streaming will be available on Sony Liv. Catch latest Ind vs WI Live Scores & Ind vs WI Highlights on the official online streaming partner. Hotstar Live Cricket Streaming

How to stream India vs Sri Lanka live in India

Cricket fanatics in India will probably be ahead of the game here, as the go-to broadcaster Sony Liv (or, more specifically, Star Sports) has every single game of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The action starts at 7 pm New Delhi time.

You should know that the match will begin today and we are going to provide you the latest information about India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming down here. We are also going to make sure that you all know everything about the event. It is really going to be an exciting event for everyone and you all are going to enjoy it.