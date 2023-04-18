Indian Actress Mahima Chaudhry’s Mother Passes Away Due To Prolonged Illness

Here we are sharing big and shocking news with you that a very famous Bollywood Indian actress Mahima Chaudhry’s mother has passed away recently. A very talented actress Mahima Chaudhry has confirmed her mother’s demise news. Since Mahima’s mother’s passing news came on the internet people are very saddened and shocked. Currently, the whole television industry mourning Mahima’s mother’s death. Now many people have been searching the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about Mahima Chaudhry’s mother and her death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned, Mahima Chaudhry announce her mother’s passing news on social media and stated “My dearest, dearest mother passed.” Her mother passed away recently. Since Mahima’s mother went out on the internet many people are shocked by her death and now they want to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, Mahima Chaudhry’s mother died due to a long illness. But there is no information on Mahima’s mother’s cause of death as her exact cause of death has been not revealed yet. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Mahima Chaudhry’s Mother Passes Away

As per the report, Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry posted a series of pictures with her mother in 2021. Many people commented about how they shared an uncanny similarity with each other. Sharing the pictures, Mahima wrote, ” “My Mummy (sic)”, backed by a red heart and strong emojis. Reportedly, for the unversed, Mahima succeeded in the battle against breast cancer a few years back. The story was told through the lens of Anupam Kher, who had called her to play a part in his 525th movie The Signature. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The actor had unlocked up about her cancer journey and disclosed that she was cancer free for three-four months. Her diagnosis was disclosed in a video by actor Anupam Kher, who was shooting for a film with him. Since Mahima’s mother’s passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened and shocked. During this hard time, many people are expressing their deep condolences to Mahima Chaudhry’s family and paying a tribute to her mother. May Mahima’s mother’s soul rest in peace, Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.