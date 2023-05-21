Indian Air Force Grounds Entire MiG-21 Fighter Fleet Following Crash In Rajasthan

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded its fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets in the wake of the recent accident that claimed the lives of three civilians in Rajasthan. Recently this news has come on the internet as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that it would happen. This news left many questions in people in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

MiG-21 Fighter Fleet Following Crash In Rajasthan

According to the report, Three individuals lost their lives in a crash. This tragic accident happened on 8 May 2023 when a MiG-21 Bison aircraft from Suratgarh airport crashed in a village. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites many people are very heartbreaking. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as people are searching this news on the internet as they want to know the whole inflation about the incident.

As per the senior defense officials, the MiG 21 Feet was grounded till the investigation is completed and current the causes of the crash are not known. MIG 21 aircraft variants began inducted into the Indian Air Force over five decades and are on the verge of being phased out. There are only three MiG 21 squadrons working in the IAF and all of them have been going to be phased out by the early part of 2025.

The fighter jet that collapsed over Rajasthan was on a routine training sortie when it was involved in an accident. The pilot suffered minor wounds after which an inquiry was started to probe the actual reason for the crash. Since the news has come on the internet and this news left many people in shock and pain. Here we have shared all the information about which we had. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing if we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon.