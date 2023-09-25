Indian Army Jawan Attacked In Kerala, PFI Written On His Back

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that after the attack on an army soldier in Kerala, ‘PFI’ was written in paint on his back. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention. Even after hearing this news, people want to know this news in depth and people have started asking many questions like what is the secret to do this. Why did he do this, what did the man want to show by doing this, and many more questions? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. If you also want to know this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph a man got PFI written on his back with paint. This entire incident took place in the Kollam district of Kerala when an Indian Army soldier was attacked by unknown people and they wrote ‘PFI’ on his back. A complaint regarding this matter has been registered with the police. This matter has become a topic of discussion for everyone on the internet. Even now, people are getting criticized even after reading this news because it is an insult to a soldier.

Indian Army Jawan Attacked In Kerala

The police have started strict legal action on this matter. If you also want to know the meaning of PFI, then let us tell you that generally, PFI means Islamic organization Popular Front of India. Yes, you heard it right. It comes under the ambit of investigation by a National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate. Its objective is Muslim political mobilization. This foundation was started on 22 November 2006 and now it has been around for 17 years.

While registering his complaint, Shine Kumar, an army man, wrote that on Sunday night, a group of six people attacked him in the rubber forest next to his house in Kadakkal and even caught hold of him and tortured him. Tied him with tape and then wrote PFI on his back in green paint. It was very painful for him and he could not even defend himself as his hands were tied. But still, as much as they could, they lodged their complaint without any fear. It is being told that Kadakkal police have registered a case based on the complaint of Shine Kumar.