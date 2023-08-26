Indian Head Highway Accident: Driver Dead in 3-vehicle Crash CCTV Video Footage

A driver lost his life in a 3-vehicle crash. The incident happened on Indian Head Highway. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and becoming a new topic on the internet. People are very eager to know what actually happened and how many people were affected. In this article, we are going to talk about recent viral news. There are many questions that have been raised. The incident took place in Fort Washinton. Recently, the news has gone viral over the internet, and with that entire world has to know about the viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that a driver lost his life in a fatal crash. That was a 3-vehicle crash on Indian Head Highway. The police in Prince George's County are still investigating. This fatal crash left one person dead and two others hurt. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Further, the fatal crash in which a driver lost his life, the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. The driver lost his life on the spot on the Indian Head Highway and Farmington Drive. Moreover, there are two other people facing non-life injuries. As per the sources, a driver and passenger are rushed to the hospital where they are treated. In a 3-vehicle crash the third driver is not injured he is safe and well. Further, the driver who is no more named was Lamont Hoyer. He was 54 years old at the time of his passing. He is described as a joyful and charming person. Scroll down the page to learn more.

The recent Indian Highway 3-vehicle crash reminded the safety and precautions while driving and going outside. It is important to follow safety rules. Further, the incident place is also blocked between Old Fort Road and Livingston Road but after some time it was reopened. The cause of the crash is still unknown.