Indian-origin Man Killed In Road Accident in US CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today miserable news has come stating that an Indian migrant got killed in a deadly car accident in USA. Stay with this article to find out the reason behind her death and unfold the truth. A 42-year-old man of Indian-American descent tragically lost his life in a severe head-on collision in Indianapolis this past week, as confirmed by the police. The individual in question, Sukhwinder Singh, succumbed to his injuries on October 13 while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accident transpired in the rural vicinity of Greenwood, situated near Indianapolis. Originally hailing from the Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, Singh had relocated to the United States at the age of 15 in 1996. As reported by local law enforcement, they received notifications of a collision involving serious injuries on the evening of October 12. Subsequently, the initial responders encountered two vehicles and three individuals entrapped following a head-on crash.





Based on the initial investigation, it was determined that Sukhwinder Singh was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord when it crossed into the oncoming lane, resulting in a collision with a Cadillac Escalade, according to law enforcement. Tragically, Singh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He leaves behind a wife, a 15-year-old son, and a 10-year-old daughter. Having resided in Indianapolis since 2010, Singh was a longtime resident of the area. The driver of the Cadillac, a 52-year-old man from Indianapolis, and his 52-year-old female passenger sustained severe injuries and were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital, as stated by the police.

Indian-origin Man Killed In Road Accident

In 2022, across the United States, rural areas witnessed 40 percent of motor vehicle crash-related fatalities. Vermont, South Dakota, and Wyoming had the highest proportions of crash deaths occurring on rural roads, with 92 percent, 82 percent, and 78 percent, respectively. Conversely, Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Jersey reported the lowest percentages, with just 6 percent, 7 percent, and 9 percent, respectively. Notably, the District of Columbia had zero crash deaths in rural areas as it is entirely classified as an urban area.



When looking at seat belt usage during daytime observational surveys in 2021, the national rate for front seat passengers in passenger vehicles was 90 percent. California stood out with the highest observed seat belt usage for front seat passengers at 97 percent, while New Hampshire recorded the lowest rate at 76 percent. It’s important to note that the rate of seat belt usage among fatally injured motor vehicle occupants is typically lower than the overall observed rate because unrestrained occupants face a higher risk of fatal injury in accidents. This category includes occupants in child safety seats and those restrained by seat belts. In 2021, only 45 percent of fatally injured occupants were found to be restrained. Among states, New York had the highest percentage of restraint use among fatally injured occupants at 57 percent, while New Hampshire had the lowest at just 19 percent.