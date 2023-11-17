Indian Worker in UAE Becomes Millionaire Overnight in Weekly Lucky Draw in UAE

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a man from Kerala secures an impressive Rs 45 crore in the weekly lucky draw in the UAE. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Sreeju, a 39-year-old from Kerala, clinched an impressive Rs 45 crore in the Mahzooz Saturday Millions draw conducted on Wednesday. As Indians relocate to Dubai and other cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aspiring for a prosperous future through well-paying jobs, some also test their fortune with significant lotteries and jackpots.

Occasionally, these endeavors result in winnings reaching as high as Rs 45-50 crores. In a recent instance, Sreeju, a 39-year-old control room operator in the oil and gas industry from Kerala, achieved a staggering victory of Rs 45 crore in the Mahzooz Saturday Millions draw held on Wednesday. His reaction to the win? “Speechless, shocked, and surprised.” Having devoted 11 years to working in the Arab country with the aim of forging a brighter future, he hadn’t been able to construct a home in Kerala. However, in a sudden twist of fate, everything has taken a turn for the better.

Indian Worker in UAE Becomes Millionaire Overnight

Gulf News quoted Sreeju, “I was in my car about to drive around when I checked my Mahzooz account, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was confused about what to do when I saw my winnings. I waited for that call from Mahzooz to confirm that my winning was true.” Sreeju’s story is not an isolated incident. Many Indians have experienced significant wins in UAE draws in the past. In the recent Emirates Draw FAST5, another individual from Kerala, Sarath Sivadasan, secured approximately Rs 11 lakh (Dh 50,000).

Similarly, Manoj Bhavsar, a 42-year-old electronics technician from Mumbai working in Abu Dhabi for 16 years, emerged victorious in the same draw. Bhavsar, who won about Rs 16 lakh (Dh 75,000), expressed relief as he can now settle a long-pending debt. Upon receiving the congratulatory email, Bhavsar immediately called his mother, but he chose to keep the news under wraps for a while. Instead, he urged her to watch the Live draw stream. The moment she spotted his name on the screen, she erupted with joy,” Bhavsar revealed.

In a recent Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire draw, 60-year-old Anil Gianchandani secured a prize of USD 1 million. The draw, initiated in 1999, has now seen its 219th Indian national win the grand prize. While the UAE previously had just two renowned big-ticket draws, it now hosts several, with a significant portion of ticket buyers being Indians. Those who cannot afford expensive tickets often contribute money collectively to make purchases. Unlike lotteries in Kerala, these UAE draws assure the full amount to the winner without any tax deductions. The transparent and streamlined process adds to their appeal among expatriates in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other cities.