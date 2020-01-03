India’s full International Cricket Schedule 2020: India fixtures and major global events :- After a grinding decade of cricket, India is all prepared to challenge the upcoming hurdles this year and start the 2020s on a positive and winning note. India dominated cricket (across all formats) like no other team in world cricket in the last decade. The last decade proved to be one of the best for the Indian team as far as the number of wins are concerned. India won 281 matches combined – 56 Tests and 225 limited-over games with the current Indian captain Virat Kohli leading the way with most runs in the decade. Kohli scored 20960 international runs while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a combined total of 564 international wickets to end at the top of the pile.

India’s full international cricket schedule 2020

The Virat Kohli-led India has a packed calendar for the year 2020 with major tournaments like ICC World T20 scheduled to take place later this year in Australia. Apart from the T20 World Cup, India would be looking to continue their sensational run of form in the ICC World Test Championship.

The year 2020 for the Men in Blue will start with a T20I series against Sri Lanka before Kohli and Co. lock horns with Australia in an ODI series. Following their assignment against Sri Lanka and Australia, Team India will fly to New Zealand for a full-fledged tour before hosting South Africa in March 2020.

India’s full international cricket schedule 2020

Prior to the bilateral series against Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zeland, and South Africa, Team India will head to their next major assignment in ICC World T20 starting from October 18, 2020. Ahead of ICC World T20, the Asia Cup 2020 is scheduled to take place in Pakistan but India’s participation is under dark clouds given the tournament is slated to be held in Pakistan. After the conclusion of Asia Cup 2020 and World T20 2020, the Men in Blue are expected to fly to Australia for a full-fledged tour to mark an end to the year 2020.

Complete cricket schedule of Team India:

India Men’s Cricket Schedule

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Jan 17 – Feb 09 (Away)

3 T20Is vs Sri Lanka: January 5-10 (Home)

3 ODIs vs Australia: January 14-19 (Home)

5 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 2 Tests vs New Zealand: January 24-March 4 (Away)

3 ODIs vs South Africa: March 12-18 (Home)

Indian Premier League (IPL): March-May

Asia Cup: September (Away)

England’s tour of India: September October 2020 (Home)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia: October 18-November 15 (Away)

4 Tests and 3 ODIs vs Australia: November-January (Away)

India Women’s Cricket Schedule

T20I Tri-series (India, England, Australia) in Australia: January 31-February 12

T20 World Cup in Australia: February 21-March 8