IndiGo Flight Had to Perform an Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport Due to a Passenger’s Medical Situation

IndiGo flight had to perform an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Monday due to a passenger's medical situation.





On Monday, an IndiGo flight traveling from Mumbai to Ranchi had to make an unplanned landing at Nagpur airport due to a passenger’s medical emergency. Despite being taken to a hospital upon arrival, the passenger, identified as Devanand Tiwari, unfortunately passed away. Around 8 pm, Tiwari began experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting blood, during the flight. After the aircraft’s emergency landing, he was immediately taken to a private hospital in Nagpur for urgent medical attention, but his condition could not be stabilized, and he later died at the hospital.

As per the study, the most frequent kinds of emergencies included nausea, fainting, and respiratory difficulties. The research concluded that among all passengers who faced a medical emergency during a flight, less than 1% experienced fatal outcomes. This year, we have been informed about a number of medical emergencies in the news. Broadly categorized, medical emergencies occurring during flights can be divided into two main groups: those related to health and those related to injuries. Health-related issues cover a wide range, including flight-induced anxiety, feelings of dizziness or faintness, and more serious events such as heart attacks or severe allergic reactions. On the other hand, injury-related incidents can span from burns caused by hot beverages to injuries resulting from severe turbulence or onboard altercations. Notably, the period of the pandemic saw an unfortunate rise in the number of disruptive passengers worldwide.



As per Aejaz Shami, the Deputy General Manager of Branding and Communications at KIMS Hospital in Nagpur, revealed that the passenger was afflicted by both chronic kidney disease (CKD) and tuberculosis. Onboard the flight, the passenger experienced the unsettling symptom of vomiting blood. Unfortunately, he was already deceased upon arrival at KIMS Hospital. Subsequent protocols involved transporting his body to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures, as stated by Shami.



As per reports, the individual began vomiting blood at approximately 8pm during the flight. Reacting promptly, the pilot in command made the decision to promptly divert the aircraft to Nagpur. Regrettably, the passenger could not pull through. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and close ones during this difficult time.