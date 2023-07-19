Infinix GT 10 Pro Launch Date: Check Design, Key Specifications Leaked and More

Today we are going to talk about another new smartphone Infinix launch, people are very excited about this launch. People have been waiting for this launch for a long time. There are many people who want to buy this phone. There are so many latest features in it. Infinix will reportedly launch a new gaming smartphone that is Infinix GT 10 Pro soon in India. The smartphone’s design and colour options have been leaked online along with a few key specifications. The handset is tipped to come in at least two color options and features a transparent rear panel with LEDs similar to the Nothing Phone 2.

A new report suggests more details regarding the upcoming Infinix gaming phone’s design. According to a report by GSMArena, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to make its debut in India in the first week of August. The leaked images of the Infinix GT 10 Pro suggest a transparent rear panel resembling the new Nothing Phone 2. The handset is tipped to sport a semi-transparent rear glass panel with LED strips. The smartphone can be seen packing a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera island. The report says that the Infinix GT 10 Pro could feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Launch Date

The smartphone is rumored to be powered by a Dimensity chipset under the hood and runs on XOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. Furthermore, the report says that the phone’s software could offer an experience similar to stock Android. The Infinix GT 10 Pro is tipped to get one major Android update and two years of security updates. Recently, the Infinix GT 10 Pro’s design and features were leaked by a tipster suggesting a Dimensity 1300 SoC. The phone is said to launch alongside a Pro variant, with both phones sporting full HD displays. The handsets were tipped to pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 108-megapixel primary rear cameras, and 5,000mAh batteries.

