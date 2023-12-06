CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Infinix Launches Groundbreaking HOT 40 SERIES Smartphone Check Full Specs and More

26 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that In collaboration with Black Sherif, Infinix introduces the revolutionary HOT 40 SERIES smartphone. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Infinix, at the forefront of smartphone innovation worldwide, is thrilled to announce a pioneering partnership with the Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif. This collaboration coincides with the unveiling of the impressive HOT 40 SERIES, symbolizing a dynamic fusion of Infinix’s cutting-edge technology and Black Sherif’s musical excellence.

Together, they promise to bring a surge of vibrant energy and inspiration to both the tech and music industries. Crafted for outstanding performance in everyday tasks, gaming, and entertainment, the HOT 40 Pro of the HOT 40 SERIES features an enhanced 5000mAh long-lasting battery with the exclusive Power Marathon solution. The Ultra Power Saving mode allows users to enjoy up to 2 hours of calling time even when the battery is as low as 5%. Equipped with 33W Enduring Fast Charge technology, incorporating real-time temperature monitoring, the device enables a swift charge from 20% to 75% in just 35 minutes.

This ensures both safety and extended battery life for up to 4 years. Revolutionizing mobile gaming, the HOT 40 Pro employs the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core 6nm gaming processor. With a 1200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, eight times more precise than standard screens, and support from a Hard-Gyroscope sensor and Infinix’s XBOOST Gaming Engine, gamers can tailor their gaming settings for optimal performance, ensuring a seamless and immersive mobile gaming experience. Boasting a flagship 120Hz FHD+ screen, the HOT 40 Pro ensures a seamlessly smooth user experience. Introducing the innovative Magic Ring, the HOT 40 SERIES effortlessly keeps users updated on face lock status, charging status, and voice calls. With expandable memory of up to 16GB, the HOT 40 Pro doubles the performance of physical 8GB memory, facilitating faster loading times and supporting up to 18 simultaneously opened applications.

Featuring Infinix’s groundbreaking Metamaterial Antenna, the device delivers faster and more reliable signal performance, showcasing a 68% increase in File Download Speed, a 6dB boost in Signal Strength, and a 36% reduction in Game Latency. In response to the increasing demand for camera functionality, the HOT 40 Pro elevates the photography experience. It houses a 108MP main camera with the HM6 sensor, ensuring the capture of sharp and clear images with 0.64-micron pixels, maintaining quality even after cropping. The 2MP macro lens excels at capturing close-up shots of textures and intricate details with precision.

For group photos and selfies, the 32MP AI-enhanced front camera shines, providing exceptional results even in low-light conditions, thanks to its advanced front flash. Furthermore, the HOT 40 Pro enhances the photography and videography experience with diverse modes catering to various occasions, such as Professional Portrait Mode, Sky Remap, and Dual View Video. In terms of aesthetics, the HOT 40 SERIES distinguishes itself with a captivating design, featuring a layer of sparkling crystals set against a starry texture. This design showcases a glossy finish that dynamically changes its appearance as it reflects light from different angles. The HOT 40 Pro is available in Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Palm Blue, and the newly introduced Starfall Green. The Starfall Green option blends black and green in a luminous, color-shifting combination, creating an aurora-like effect reminiscent of a starlit sky.

